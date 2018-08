Neisha Neshae – Me and My Dawgs Feat. Kevo Hendricks

This goes hard….

The Queen of R&B Trap, Neisha Neshae returns with the new Dre Butterz (Dreezy “Wasted”) produced record titled “Me and My Dawgs” featuring Kevo Hendricks. Word is, she plans to release a series of new singles and videos in the coming weeks so music fans stayed tuned.

Are you feeling this???