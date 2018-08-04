Whew Chile…The Ghetto Conundrums: Here’s How A Man, His GF, 2 Baby Daddies, And ZERO $20 Bills Melted Twitter

Woman Asking Her Boyfriend For $20 Causes Twitter Debate

Every once in a while a topic completely takes over the timeline and has folks at greater odds than when T.I. is arguing with Tiny. This text thread leaked onto twitter involving a woman with 3 kids and 2 baby daddies, asking her boyfriend for money for their field trip. Things get tense between the two adult when the boyfriends refuses to give the woman the money, telling her to ask the childrens daddies…

Read through the conversation here:

Please tell me what y’all think 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zwFA4nxK9h — 🇵🇦I NEED $20…🇯🇲 (@SaintH3av3n) August 3, 2018

There’s a lot of moving parts here, right???? Before the jokes start to roll in, we think this is devastating and hopefully things turn around for this unidentified sista. However, twitter folks had their own field day in response to this ordeal.

“I need $20 my kids have a trip tomorrow” Dude in the text: pic.twitter.com/I4SPOAegEp — ßonton⚡️ (@Bonbeezy) August 3, 2018

Hit the flip to see more hilarity and read what folks were saying.