Never Get High On Your Own Supply: Ohio Police Chief Overdoses On Drugs He Stole From Evidence Room

Ohio Police Chief Overdoses On Drugs Stolen From Evidence

A police chief in Ohio reportedly overdosed on illegal drugs he allegedly snagged from the evidence room in his police department.

Kirkersville Police Chief James Hughes Jr., 33, was found unresponsive in his bathroom and pronounced dead after being taken from the scene. The Reynoldsburg police department is investigating the matter. Officials said the drugs found on the scene are possibly from other cases, and that it looks as if Hughes took the drugs from the evidence room on his own accord.

“There was packaging that indicated that he was taking controlled substances from there.” An autopsy was conducted on Hughes and the result revealed Hughes overdosed from an “acute intoxication of fentanyl.” said the interim Chief.

Hughes’ wife set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral service.