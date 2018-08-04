Throw Away The Key: Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Wants Judge To Throw Out His 18-Year Sentence For Drugging And Raping Women

Darren Sharper Urges Judge To Throw Out His 18-Year Serial Rape Sentence

Ex-NFL star Darren Sharper has renewed attempts to get 18-year federal prison sentence for drugging and raping women thrown out.

Sharper’s lawyers filed a 50-page memorandum this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, arguing “he was not adequately advised by his trial lawyers on the consequences of his 2016 guilty plea”. That plea came after a judge rejected a nine-year sentence that was called for in his initial plea deal.

Sharper’s case received national coverage after allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 16 women in four states.Sharper pleaded guilty or no contest to sexually assaulted nine women in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Louisiana. He also pleaded guilty to raping three women in two New Orleans incidents between August and September of 2013.

Sharper was formally sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in 2016 to 18 years and four months in prison.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀