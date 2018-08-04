Donnie Don’t Play Dat: Donald Trump Fired Shots At LeBron James And Don Lemon After They Dissed Him In Their CNN Interview

Trump Takes Shots At The King Via Twitter

It looks like Donald Trump is in his feelings over the Don Lemon and LeBron James CCN interview where the two discussed Trump using sports to divide the American people. After the two sat down after touring James’ new school, they discussed the current state of America.

In true Trump fashion, he took to twitter to let the choppa sing on Don Lemon and LeBron James:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump failed to mention all the dope things that were discussed in the interview such as James opening up a school in Akron, and only focused on the conversation the two had discussing his divisive politics and agenda. From the looks of it, he proved their point.