A Lil Positivity: Atlanta Woman Thanks Ludacris For Buying Her Groceries In Now-Viral Facebook Post

Ludacris Pays For Woman’s Groceries At Atlanta Whole Foods

Ludacris is being praised by folks online after anonymously performing a good deed.

According to a woman in Atlanta by the name of Therra Cathryn, the Fate of the Furious star paid for $375 worth of Whole Foods groceries for her when she was at a breaking point. She recounted the heartfelt story in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

In the post, Cathryn, whose husband passed away after a battle with brain cancer some time back, tells the story of her struggles dealing with financial hardships since his passing. Among those responsibilities include taking care of her disabled brother and six rescued animals.

Noticing her struggles, Cathryn’s friend sent her a $250 Whole Foods gift card to buy some groceries, which is where she unknowingly came in contact with Luda.

As her groceries were moving down the conveyer belt, Cathryn noticed that the pet food she way buying ended up being grouped with the groceries of the man in front of her. She insisted on paying for the items herself, but the man wasn’t having it. “I might as well get it,” he said.

After that, the man–whom Cathryn only later realized was Ludacris–proceeded to pay for all of her $375 worth of groceries.

After the rapper left the store, the cashier said to the woman, “You know that’s Ludacris, right?” She was absolutely shocked. Cathryn gave some major thanks to Luda, praising him for his anonymous kindness and generosity.

“What Ludacris had no way of knowing is that I’m Hurricane Katrina survivor and I lost my mother because of that unnatural disaster,” she writes. “What Ludacris had no way of knowing is that his quiet kindness and generous gesture came at a moment when my candle was out. He used his personal light to fire up my own. Isn’t that what we should be doing for each other? I think it is. Be like Ludacris y’all. I know I’m gonna do it. Pay it forward. We can, every one of us, do SOMEthing for others. You never know a stranger’s full story when you reach out a hand and yank them into a better place. Thank you, Chris. God bless you.”