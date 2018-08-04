Hate It Or Love It?! Jhene Aiko Drops “Never Call Me” Remix With Some Help From YG

Jhene Aiko And YG Team Up For “Never Call Me”

Jhene Aiko is teaming up with YG on a new remix of her former Trip single “Never Call Me,” which was released on Thursday.

YG’s closing verse replaces the original track’s outro by a legend in the game, Kurupt. Jhené sings her unapologetic goodbyes to an apparent ex-lover accused of cheating. But now, where Kurupt once wrapped the song with a comforting voicemail roasting the dude in question, YG instead taunts his target by detailing an imagined punishment.

This track drops amid YG’s promotional push for his new album Stay Dangerous, which was released on Friday.

Aiko released the original version of “Never Call Me” back in March, with the visual featuring cameos by several Los Angeles rap vets including Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy and Casey Veggies.