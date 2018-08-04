Will You Be Watching? Jill Scott Tapped To Star In ‘First Wives Club’ Series Reboot

Jill Scott To Star In Series Reboot With Michelle Buteau

Grammy winner and actress Jill Scott and comedian Michelle Buteau are officially set as two of the three leads in First Wives Club, Paramount Network’s dramedy based on the popular 1996 film, according to reports from Deadline.

The 10-episode series is coming from the minds of Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television.

The First Wives Club series will be based in New York City, following three women who band together after their marriages fall apart.

“I’m beyond thrilled to work with the inimitable Jill Scott and the always hilarious Michelle Buteau,” raved Oliver. “Both artists bring unique talents to this project and as a collective, between Jill’s beautiful music and dynamic on-screen work and Michelle’s incredible comedic timing, their joining First Wives Club makes for the start of a very special cast. I am very excited to see their characters come to life.”

Filming for the project is scheduled to begin in New York City this fall for a 2019 premiere on Paramount Network.

First Wives Club will be joining breakout drama series Yellowstone at Paramount Network, recently renewed for a second season.