Insufferable Fowl Abuser Azealia Banks Accuses “Regular B*tch” Beyoncé Of Stealing Choreography

Image via SplashNews

Azealia Banks Rants About Beyonce Stealing From Other Artists

Really???

Azealia Banks is always complaining about something, and this week she’s talking about Beyonce “stealing” and trying her best to be mediocre. First Banks claims that an ex-dancer of hers choreographed for Bey and somehow they’ve stolen choreography from a dancer named Gyp Jaq.

The accusations appeared in Banks’ IG story. Azealia then begs Beyonce for a job because she thought her Coachella show was humdrum. The final insult to Bey was Azealia insulting her OOTD’s and saying she’s feening to be a “regular b*tch”.

Do you think she went too far here?

Azealia Banks accuses Beyoncé of “always stealing from other talented women” in her latest Instagram rant. pic.twitter.com/xWTKsLBZlZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2018

Umm ok. Azealia presents not one lick of proof that any dances were stolen. Also, if a choreographer took routines from someone else, how would Beyonce know this?

Azealia Banks: My ex-dancer stole my choreography and gave it to Beyonce. Somehow this is Beyoncé’s fault. Sis, maybe your ex-dancer was tired of not being booked and the choreography not being used. — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) August 4, 2018

What do YOU think of all of this?