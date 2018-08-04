Celebrity Seeds: Joie Chavis Shares Ultrasound Of Future Baby

Joie Chavis Shares Ultrasound

How sweet! Joie Chavis seems super excited to be a mama of two rapper seeds and she isn’t shy about sharing her happiness. So far the mama has been showing off her bouncy bump in photos and even in a viral dance video and now she’s showing fans her ultrasound video.

How precious is this video??

Previously, Joie and Future casually dated, although the rapper claims in recent tweets he’s been single for four years. Those tweets don’t see,mto bother Joie who says she’s “constantly reminded” that she’s NEVER alone. Joie already has a seven-year-old daughter Shai with rapper Bow Wow. Shai is probably excited to meet her Future sibling. Sweet!