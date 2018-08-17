#BossipBae: Bossip on WE tv’s Resident Panty Melter Tyler Chronicles Is Back

- By Bossip Staff
Bossip On WE tv Fans Are STILL Fawning Over Comedian Tyler Chronicles

Bossip on WE tv is back—-and so is our resident drawls destroyer. Yesterday episode 3 of Bossip on WE tv aired with special guests Torrei Hart and Traci Braxton.

And while people were enamored by the scoop the cast got from Traci about the Braxton Family Values walkout, others were DISTRACTED by Tyler Chronicle’s hilarious commentary—-and good locks.

Yes, ladies, Tyler’s still a panty melter and yes, he’s still hilarious.

You’re welcome, ladies!

https://twitter.com/tylerchronicles/status/1030226981479014400
Tune in to Bossip on WE tv every Thursday at 10/9 c to get more acquainted with Tyler, until then check out more of our panty melter on the flip.

😆

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

🌊

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

I can do anything….

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

#HeyWhitePeople @bossipofficial @bossip_wetv @wetv

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

Oh hey….

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

#BossipOnWeTV Premieres August 2nd 🔛

A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

    🇲🇽

    A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

    Airplane Mode 💨

    A post shared by Tyler (Trapkevious Widener) (@tylerchronicles) on

