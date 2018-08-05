Meet Cynthia Luciette, Bossip On WE tv’s New ‘Social Diva’
- By Bossip Staff
Cynthia Luciette Stars On Bossip On WE tv
Cynthia Luciette is one of two new faces on season 2 of Bossip on WE tv.
If she looks familiar it’s no coincidence, she’s an actress and comedienne whose IMDB credits include All Def Digital, Wild N Out and Kevin Hart’s digital company HartBeat.
Moreover, she’s an absolutely hilarious addition to the Bossip on WE cast.
Bossip on WE airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on WE tv.
See more Cynthia Luciette on the flip.