Meet Cynthia Luciette, Bossip On WE tv’s New ‘Social Diva’

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Cynthia Luciette Stars On Bossip On WE tv

Cynthia Luciette is one of two new faces on season 2 of Bossip on WE tv.

If she looks familiar it’s no coincidence, she’s an actress and comedienne whose IMDB credits include All Def Digital, Wild N Out and Kevin Hart’s digital company HartBeat.

BAD TIMING 😩

A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

Moreover, she’s an absolutely hilarious addition to the Bossip on WE cast.

Bossip on WE airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on WE tv.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

See more Cynthia Luciette on the flip.

#StopLying 😹😹😹Featuring: @iromealot @1preciouscomedy

A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

MONDAY! WHADDUP??

A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

MULTI-PACK ALBUMS …my generation gotta do better SMH!🤦🏻‍♀️

A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

CANCEL MY ORDER! Ft. @mrnatejackson @reedobrown 🎥 @condidoverona

A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

    Continue Slideshow

    L O G I C 😘

    A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

    THESE HOES OUT HERE CHEATING 😩😩🤣

    A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

    I love seeing people happy😇 I pray we all reach our highest potential!

    A post shared by LUCIETTE (@cynthialuciette) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus