Yup, Still Funny: Comedian Ronnie Jordan Is Back On Bossip On WE tv

Bossip on WE tv: Ronnie Jordan Is BACK!

Last week, the second season of BOSSIP on WE tv popped off, full of hilarity. We couldn’t do it without our guy Ronnie Jordan. Ronnie is veteran in the entertainment business, hitting the stages as a stand-up comedian for over a decade. Our dawg has been featured on BET’s Comic View, Martin Lawrence Presents The 1st Amendment Stand-up, P. Diddy Presents Bad Boys of Comedy, his 30 minute special for Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and currently is the comedic entertainment on WE TV’s Bossip.

You may recognize him from Diddy’s Bad Boys of comedy, his “n***as with tiddays” joke brought down the house.

When he’s not writing and preparing to appear every Thursday night with the Bossip on WE cast, Ronnie is hitting the road! Known as a road warrior, Ronnie has put down 102 college shows in 112 days all over the country. He averages about 80 college performances a year for the past 4 years while mixing in an equal amount of club appearances and touring military bases internationally.

So catch him outside, ho! Or see Ronnie Thursdays at 10/9 c on WE tv.

Will you be watching tomorrow night’s BRAND new Bossip on WE episode?