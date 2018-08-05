The Real MVP: Randy Moss Decided To Use His Hall Of Fame Platform To Shine Light On Victims Of Police Brutality

Randy Moss Decided To Use His Platform In The Best Way Possible

During Randy Moss’ Hall of Fame induction speech, the camera caught a glimpse of the former wide receivers tie. There wasn’t a designer logo which he usually dons with his custom suits, it was a tie that read the names of a few of the black lives we’ve lost to police brutality.

Randy moss had the Black victims who have been murdered by Law enforcement, on his tie at his hall of fame induction. Randy was always a real one; Salute to you brother for standing with your people! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ViUw8gvUnq — Sweet James Jones Jr (@Qfuqua90) August 5, 2018

Salute to Randy Moss for using one of the biggest platforms in sports to shine light on issues that are bigger than football.