Spike Lee Says ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Credits Will Feature Unreleased Prince Song

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman Will End With An Unreleased Prince Song

Spike Lee’s forthcoming film BlacKkKlansman is gong to end with a bang, and what better way than with an unreleased Prince song.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker revealed that the film’s end credits will be paired with Prince’s cover of “Mary Don’t You Weep,” also explaining how he got his hands on the song in the first place.

“I knew that I needed an end-credits song. I’ve become very close with Troy Carter, one of the executives at Spotify. So I invited Troy to a private screening. And after, he said, ‘Spike, I got the song.’ And that was ‘Mary Don’t You Weep,’ which had been recorded on cassette in the mid-Eighties,” Lee said.

Spike continued saying, “Prince wanted me to have that song, I don’t care what nobody says. My brother Prince wanted me to have that song. For this film. There’s no other explanation to me. This cassette is in the back of the vaults. In Paisley Park. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it’s discovered? Nah-ah. That ain’t an accident.”

You can check out BlacKkKlansman and the unreleased Prince track for yourself when the movie comes out on August 10, nationwide.