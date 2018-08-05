SMH: FX CEO Reveals That Marvel Nipped Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ Series In The Bud, Not FX

Donald Glover’s Deadpool Was Ended By Marvel, Not FX

It looks like FX wasn’t the deciding factor in ending Donald Glover’s Deadpool animated series–but there were much higher powers at stake.

During theTelevision Critics Association summer press tour, FX’s CEO John Landgraf revealed who actually killed our dreams of watching Donald Glover’s take on Deadpool, and it turns out, it was Marvel.

According to reports from Variety, Landgraf was asked whether or not there was “any chance of a Deadpool with Donald Glover and Marvel.” Unfortunately, his answer was “no,”–but he does think it’ll be revived without the Glovers involved.

“I think that Marvel will revive it, because they have the rights. They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically,” he explained.

“They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote. We would have done show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision,” he continued. “When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

News of a Donald Glover–helmed animated series became public last year, but the whole thing was canned by last March. Glover later released a series of script pages on Twitter that joked about the project getting pulled while simultaneously giving fans a taste of what the short-lived opportunity would have been like had it came to fruition. Luckily for us, there are more projects coming from the Glover crew to fill that void soon enough.