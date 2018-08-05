Really?! Lamar Odom Reportedly Turned Down Huge Offer To Star On UK’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lamar Odom Turns Down Celebrity Big Brother And Huge Pay Day

Lamar Odom turned down a huge pay day to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and the opportunity to spill secrets from his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, according to reports from Page Six.

The former NBA player–who just announced his return to professional basketball–was lined up to star in the reality show that has a theme of retribution this year, after he confessed to having “multiple affairs” behind ex-wife Khloé’s back.

A source told the publication that “bosses were really keen on signing Lamar as their star contestant for this year’s line-up. The upcoming series is all about celebrities facing their demons and there’s no better character than Lamar in terms of someone who’s gone through a journey of redemption.”

They continued saying, “He had a massively successful career as a sportsman and a beautiful wife but it all came crashing down due to his infidelities and drug and drink addictions. Lamar was offered a huge fee to take part in the series – but eventually turned down the opportunity.”

Last year, Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq appeared on the same reality series, but unsurprisingly refrained from telling any secrets about the Kardashian family.