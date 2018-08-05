Thank You Based God: Lil B Officially Lifts Long-Standing Curse From The Houston Rockets’ James Harden

Lil B Finally Lifts Curse From James Harden

Finally, at long last: Lil B has officially ended the long-standing curse he placed on the Houston Rockets’ James Harden several years ago.

The end of the curse was apparently facilitated by Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince’s son, J. Prince Jr.–Bazed God announced the good news via social media on Friday night.

In the video, Lil B is surrounded by Prince Jr. and his affiliates when he says, “Huge announcement, man. Courtesy of the mob, mob ties, Rap-a-Lot. Hey, James Harden, shout out to Houston. The curse is officially done. Mob ties, they made it happen. Shout out to J. Prince Jr.”

As previously reported, Lil B initially cursed Harden for refusing to acknowledge him as the creator of the cook dance, which the Rockets guard routinely used in games to celebrate back in 2015. The California rapper has toyed with lifting the curse twice, but hasn’t completely budged until now.

Last June, B announced that he was doing away with the curse following a bad playoff performance from the bearded baller. “I apologize to James Harden I’m ready to talk and end the curse… it’s time to talk and be the leader everyone believes you are,” the Based God wrote on Twitter shortly after Houston’s season ended.

Apparently, there were still some loose ends to tie up that the folks over a Rap-a-Lot helped make sure to get right for Harden and the city of Houston.