Issa Philanthropist: 21 Savage Hosts ATL Back To School Drive & Increases Donations To Area Children By 80%

21 Savage Hosts Back To School Drive

An Atlanta area rapper is making a positive change in his community. 21 Savage recently hosted his 3rd Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” as part of his Leading By Example Foundation.

The event benefitted Atlanta’s DeKalb County Schools and included haircuts and hair styling, live performances, food, and fun. Attendance at the back to school drive doubled and nearly 1000 pairs of shoes were given to kids along with 1500 backpacks, 1300 uniforms and school supplies such as folders, paper, and pens.

Each year the event and all student supplies are funded by 21 Savage himself and his Leading By Example Foundation furthering his commitment to positively impact the lives of youth in underserved communities.

21 spoke on his philanthropic efforts with Francesca Amiker of Atlanta’s 11 Alive…

before greeting attendees including Congressman Henry ‘Hank’ Johnson, U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 4th Congressional District and his wife, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

The 3rd annual event was also sponsored by City National Bank, Spotify, Epic Records and 10:22 pm Records.

If you can remember, 21 Savage is actually really dedicated to philanthropic activities with Atlanta’s inner-city youth of Atlanta. Recently during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 21 launched his “Bank Account” charitable campaign, which teaches financial responsibility and helped a group of young adults open their first bank accounts. He kicked off this campaign by donating $21k or $1,000 to 21 kids in partnership with award-winning non-profit organization, Get Schooled.

Shoutout to 21 Savage for always giving back.

