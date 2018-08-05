Get Out: Cardi Calabasas Kicks It With The Kardashians & Fans Think She’s Cursing Her Career

Be careful…

Cardi B Fans React To Her Hanging With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

New mommy Cardi recently had some fun kicking it in Calabasas.

Belcalis was seen on social media Saturday side by side with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner declaring that she’s part of the “rich people club!”

Not only that, Kimmy Cakes gave Cardi a tour of the West mansion and a surprisingly happy Kanye even jumped in a video.

😭😭 A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Belcalis’ fans are now warning their queen to be careful kicking it with the Kardashians. Why? Well because they think the “Kardashian curse” is real.

Cardi done got mixed in with the Kardashian’s 🤦🏾‍♀️ somebody tell her not to curse her career like that — undercover-overlover (@onequeencoke) August 5, 2018

iont kno how smart it is for Cardi B to jus be hangin wit Kim K and family… seems like a horrible idea — Ovechkin for President (@1averagecolorer) August 5, 2018

What do YOU think about Cardi kicking it with the Kardashians???

More on the flip.