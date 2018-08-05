WELP! Melania Trump Sides With Lebron James Against Cheeto In Chief’s Criticism

Melania Trump Sides With Lebron James After Donald Trump’s Criticism

After Cheeto In Chief made those asinine remarks about Don Lemon and Lebron James for their CNN interview, Melania Trump is issuing a surprising response.

As previously reported Cheeto was BIG mad that the CNN host and the NBA superstar discussed him using sports to divide the country and called both of them “dumb” while adding that he likes Mike [Michael Jordan].

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

And after Don Lemon responded saying that Orange Piss POTUS is the real dummy…

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Trump’s own wife jumped in. Melania Trump has issued a statement via her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham PRAISING Lebron and saying she’d be open to visit his Akron school.

“LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” adding that Melania “would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron”.

IT BE YA OWN WIFE.

Are you surprised that Melania’s not on her “husband’s” side? She doesn’t really try to hide her disdain for him these days, does she?

Not only has Melania responded to Cheeto, Michael Jordan himself is also jumping in.