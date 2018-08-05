Rumor Control: Bernice Burgos Responds To Rumors That Nick Cannon’s Wild-N-Out Wooing Her
- By Bossip Staff
Mouth-watering meemaw Bernice Burgos is responding to rumors that she’s coupled up with Nick Cannon.
As previously reported she and Nick Cannon were spotted at Nobu Malibu seemingly matching in yellow.
According to Bernice, however, it was just a BUSINESS dinner between friends and other associates.
WELP! Guess granny Bernice is still available.