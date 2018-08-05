Sunken, Stabby & Sweaty: Ray Lewis Gets DRAGGED By His Sharpie-Scribbled Hairline During Hall Of Fame Speech

- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Sunken Ray-Ray (AGAIN)

Beloved NFL tackle machine-turned-sunken, stabby and Sharpie-scribbled opporcoonist Ray Lewis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame and delivered an eyeroll-worthy megachurch pastor speech while sweating crackheadishly in an awkward pro sports moment that sparked yet another hilariously petty DRAGGING across Twitter.

Peep the latest well-deserved dragging of sunken Ray-Ray.

    Feature photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

