Sunken, Stabby & Sweaty: Ray Lewis Gets DRAGGED By His Sharpie-Scribbled Hairline During Hall Of Fame Speech

Ray got a whole box of sharpies on that hairline. RT @Qfuqua90: Randy moss had the Black victims who have been murdered by Police on his tie at his HOF induction. Randy was always a real one; Salute to you brother for standing with your people! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3cauaErla8

— Naylor…just Naylor (@DamnHeArrogant) August 5, 2018