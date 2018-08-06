Feathered Beauties: The Most Melaniny Magnificent Baes Of Caribana 2018

- By Bossip Staff
Caribana Baes

Can we get a petition to make carnival season year-round? Because the baes who pop up looking bae-ful just give us so much life every single time. This weekend was Caribana, Toronto’s premier carnival, and it was *chef kisses fingers*. Just…just look.

Yes, lawd. Hit the flip to see all the other beauties we could find and try not to fall in love. We dare you.

Soca mi lova💃🏽 #caribana2018

A post shared by 🇱🇷 (@ohso__devine) on

    I’m West Indian, I was born a vibe 😌✨ #Caribana2018

    A post shared by STACiE SPiNS (@djstaciespins) on

    #caribana2018 Carnival vibes

    A post shared by Photographer 🎤📽️📸 (@jackflawless) on

