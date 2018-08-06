Feathered Beauties: The Most Melaniny Magnificent Baes Of Caribana 2018
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Caribana Baes
Can we get a petition to make carnival season year-round? Because the baes who pop up looking bae-ful just give us so much life every single time. This weekend was Caribana, Toronto’s premier carnival, and it was *chef kisses fingers*. Just…just look.
Yes, lawd. Hit the flip to see all the other beauties we could find and try not to fall in love. We dare you.
Continue Slideshow
Memoirs of carnival! Proud of myself for not dieing lol! #caribana2018 #torontocarnival #masquerader #bacchanalist #saldenah #saldenahcarnival #socakingdom #anotheroneforthebooks #caribana #latepost #heartoftoronto #frontandcenter #untilnexttime #livingmybestlife #toronto #trinidad #jamaica #thatsallfolks