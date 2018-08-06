Ant Booty Animosity: Kim, Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian’s #KUWTK Vulture Wars Spilled Onto Twitter And Black Folks Just Laughed At Them

The Mega Vulture Explode

Boy, those Jennerdashians sure know how to milk drama for all its worth, huh? Kim, Kourtney and Khloe were in the middle of a three-way verbal brawl on the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that really looked like their worst yet. The three women then took to Twitter to pretend like the fight had just happened (?) and kept arguing.

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

Uh…Okay. Whatever. They kept their drama going and the rest of us just laughed at them. Peep their back and forth then see how they got clowned all the way up and down Appropriation BLVD.