Ant Booty Animosity: Kim, Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian’s #KUWTK Vulture Wars Spilled Onto Twitter And Black Folks Just Laughed At Them
- By Bossip Staff
The Mega Vulture Explode
Boy, those Jennerdashians sure know how to milk drama for all its worth, huh? Kim, Kourtney and Khloe were in the middle of a three-way verbal brawl on the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that really looked like their worst yet. The three women then took to Twitter to pretend like the fight had just happened (?) and kept arguing.
Uh…Okay. Whatever. They kept their drama going and the rest of us just laughed at them. Peep their back and forth then see how they got clowned all the way up and down Appropriation BLVD.