Caught Creepin’? LeBron And Tristan Thompson Spotted Out With Random Toronto Women

LeBron And Tristan Thompson Dine With Women During Caribana

What’s going on here?

LeBron James and proud Canadian Tristan Thompson are both in relationships but decided to take the trip to Toronto dolo, while entertaining ladies? The pair was spotted out by a fan having lunch with a mystery group. The lunch bunch included two security personnel, LeBron, Tristan and three mystery women.

Does this look like an innocent lunch to YOU?

Over the weekend, Toronto held their annual Caribana, so lots of folks flew in to party for the weekend. Apparently you can add LeBron and Tristan to that list. This twitter user confirms the pals partied it up with his girl…as did The Migos.

This girl seriously met and partied with Lebron, Tristan & Migos I can’t even be mad for her not picking up my call, but I am jealous 🤔 — Adrian (@LazyFlamingo_) August 6, 2018

Fun fact: The Migos were also in town for the weekend, they were booked for the Veld Music Fest.

Migos at the Veld Music Festival in Toronto pic.twitter.com/hQMax0Yw10 — Migos Updates (@MigosUpdates) August 5, 2018