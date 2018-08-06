Do You Agree? Eric Benét Says Black Rappers With Deplorable Lyrics Are Agents Of White Supremacy

Eric Benét Calls Out Rappers With Lyrics Promoting Crime For Playing Into White Supremacy

Singer Eric Benét is ruffling feathers on social media after he’s posted up a meme with a strong opinion on rap music. The post addresses rappers who ONLY speak negatively in their music about women, glorify materialism, drugs and violence. Eric believes that these kinds of rappers aren’t “artists” but “blackface” for white supremacy.

“Inconvenient truth to some of the rich and famous.” Eric says under the post.

The post actually prompted some responses from rappers who left comments to Eric, like this one from rapper Jae Millz who seemed to disagree:

“Eric Benet giving me rap advice is like me giving him advice on how he could’ve saved his marriage. And I’m not married. #payattentionitsfree”

Rapper Wale took a more diplomatic approach in the comments:

“Hiphop always had an affinity for material things. It’s apart of the very fabric (no pun) but does not define players IN said genre…but I’m 3xZ doe. He got a point but it’s not the only point.”

Plenty of folks agreed and more disagreed. With all the resources we have and political knowledge, do you think rappers who rap about some of these things are in metaphorical blackface, even if it’s “fantasy”?