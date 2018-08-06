Get Well: 90’s Rapper Lady Of Rage Struggles With Mystery Illness That Caused Black Out Before Essence Fest

Prayers up for 90’s rapper and afro-puff icon Lady Of Rage because she’s having a health crisis currently. She shared with friends and fans of social media the up and downs of what doctors are labeling a mystery illness that caused her to black out and injure her eye right before she was scheduled to perform recently. In weeks prior to injuring herself, she was misdiagnosed with pneumonia, then lupus and depression.

I know a lot of people have been wondering what’s going on with me in regards 2 my health, well today I will let y’all know what I know. Since Sept. 2017 I have been going back & forth to doctors & specialists for what started out as shortness of breath. Within that time I’ve been hospitalized 5 times. Initially pneumonia was the diagnosis. Then I was told pneumonitis, to “we think you have lupus or sarcoidosis”, to “you’re depressed ” take this prozac…fibromyalgia, sjorgens syndrome and idiopathic interstitial lung disease with fibrosis, which means the lungs are progressively being scarred & they don’t know why. That’s a lot, from 1 day you’re good, to the next day you’re not! My last performance was in Atlanta at the Queens of Hip Hop and thanks to my brother @dazdillinger we pulled it off! July 6th I was scheduled to perform at the Essence Fest & was very excited because this would have been my first time. As I walked in to the hotel I was cool. By the time I got to the counter I knew something was wrong! I asked for some water, and the next thing I know, I’m hearing someone say, “don’t move, and don’t touch your eye”! I had blacked out and fell face first into a cast iron frame at the front desk! Blacking out is called syncope, and this was my 3rd & most damaging time! So as a result of that, I received 9 stitches, a fractured eye orbit, & fractured the side of my nose. Missed out on performing at Essence with @therealdougefresh and Summertime in the LBC with @snoopdogg 😡 Stayed in the hospital for 6 days,because the doctors are trying to find the reason for the syncope. Nothing was found. Previous, to current test showed nothing besides the fibrosis. One of the staff said “You’re a medical mystery”…well this mystery needs to be solved is what I’m thinking!!

So as it stands, I’m trying to find the proper diagnosis and the proper treatment. For those of you who pray for me, please continue to do so. For those of you who send me well wishes, please continue to do so. I’m kind of a private person, revealing this is a big step for me. So there it is …& as always Thank you to those who have been there & continue to be there.❤