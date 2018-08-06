R.I.P. Charlotte Rae AKA Mrs. Garrett Dead At Age 92

Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Charlotte Rae Dead At 92

The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes star, Charlotte Rae, who played legendary house mom “Mrs. Garrett” has gone home to glory according to EW.

Rae passed away at her Los Angeles home on Sunday night after suffering with bone cancer and pancreatic cancer since she announced her illness in April of last year.

“Last Monday, I found out I have bone cancer,” she said in a statement. “About seven years ago, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — which is a miracle that they found it because usually, it’s too late. My mother, sister, and my uncle died of pancreatic cancer. After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody ever knew. So now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind. I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground. Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again or opt for life.” She continued to share her decision, “I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already … I’ve had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I’d like to choose life. I’m grateful for the life I’ve already had.”

R.I.P. Mrs. Garrett