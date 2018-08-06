Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s Movie Crush Looks Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
’90s Movie Crushes In 2018

We’re baaaack with more delicious ’90s nostalgia. This time, blessing you with the most swooned over ’90s MOVIE crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) years after making 1989-1999 the greatest decade of all-time-ALL-TIME.

Hit the flip to see what your face ’90s movie crush looks like now.

Halle Berry

Nobody asked you…Rashad! #TateOnTATE #Power

A post shared by Larenz Tate (@larenztate) on

Larenz Tate

    ❤️

    A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong) on

    Nia Long

    #FlowerChild 🌺🌺🌺 #twa #swipeleft

    A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

    Sanaa Lathan

    #grateful

    A post shared by Christopher "Play" Martin (@the_playgroundz) on

    Christopher “Play” Martin

    Bobby & Tommy, True brothers for life!! #Thebobbybrownstory @bet @woody_thegreat

    A post shared by Mekhi Phifer (@mekhifromharlem) on

    Mekhi Phifer

    Saturday mood 💋💄

    A post shared by Shari Headley (@shariheadley) on

    Shari Headley

    Just saying hello 😊

    A post shared by Robin Givens (@robingivens) on

    Robin Givens

    Mad dash #WeekendGetAway #MonkeyBusiness #Grain

    A post shared by tamala Jones (@tamjones1) on

    Tamala Jones

    Theresa Randle (we couldn’t find any new-ish pics of her but we’re sure she’s still baaaaae)

    Kathleen Bradley aka Mrs. Parker

    👁 Thank U #summertime

    A post shared by Eclectic Soul LLC (@monicacalhoun1) on

    Monica Calhoun

    @bncostamesa #thankyou #theregoesmysociallife #book

    A post shared by Stacey Dash (@staceydash) on

    Stacey Dash

