RHOAReunited Kandi Throws Todd A ‘Jerseys & Jordans’ 45th Birthday Party, Kenya, Porsha & Sheree Attend

Todd Tucker’s 45th Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss recently celebrated her hubby with an epic celebration. Kandi threw her husband Todd Tucker a “Jerseys & Jordans” themed bash to celebrate his 45th birthday.

The fun affair included a marching band…



chicken and waffles…



and an intricate birthday cake.



Guests included several RHOA stars including Porsha Williams whose fully reconciled with Kandi after implicating both her and Todd in that dungeon drugging rumor…



Sheree Whitfield who looked just peachy with Ms. Quad…



pregnant Kenya Moore…



and newbie Eva Marcille who posed with her fiance Michael Sterling.



Other attendees included Kandi’s Xscape bandmates Tiny Harris and Tamika Scott…



Toya Wright…



Kirk and Rasheeda…



and rumored RHOA newbie Shamari Devoe who brought her hubby Ronnie Devoe.

Happy birthday Todd!

More photos from his Jerseys and Jordans bash on the flip.

