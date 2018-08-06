Holy S#!T: 5 Passengers Killed As Plane Suddenly Nosedives Into California Strip Mall [Video]

Image via aviation-images.com/UIG via Getty Images

Footage Of Plane Crash In California Strip Mall

People watched in horror as a twin-propeller Cessna plane nosedived head first into a California strip mall parking lot. The crash caused the death of all five passengers on board according to CBSNews.

The travelers all worked for a local real estate agency and were on their way to a conference in Orange County.

Rest in peace to those who lost their lives.