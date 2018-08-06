The Future Mrs. Miguel: Nazanin Mandi Lives It Up For Her Last Single Lady Days With Vegas Bachelorette Bash

Miguel’s Fianceé Has Fire Vegas Bachelorette Weekend

Nazanin Mandi has been Miguel’s ride or die since way before fame and we couldn’t be happier for them as they prepare to take their next steps as a married couple.

Naz spent the weekend in Vegas with a gang of her girlfriends, including Asiah Collins, Shantel Jackson and Blanca Lopez, who were featured on E!’s The Platinum Life alongside Nazanin. ‘

Definitely looks like the ladies had a wild time. Hit the flip for the photos.