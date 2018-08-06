The Future Mrs. Miguel: Nazanin Mandi Lives It Up For Her Last Single Lady Days With Vegas Bachelorette Bash

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News)

Miguel’s Fianceé Has Fire Vegas Bachelorette Weekend

Nazanin Mandi has been Miguel’s ride or die since way before fame and we couldn’t be happier for them as they prepare to take their next steps as a married couple.

Bring this Suit to Vegas? 👍🏽 or 👎🏽 #BachShitcray #Mandisgettingmarried

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

Naz spent the weekend in Vegas with a gang of her girlfriends, including Asiah Collins, Shantel Jackson and Blanca Lopez, who were featured on E!’s The Platinum Life alongside Nazanin. ‘

Definitely looks like the ladies had a wild time. Hit the flip for the photos.

Issa pool partttttyyyyy @daylightvegas ✨ #BachShitCray #Mandisgettingmarried

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

… Ladies night🖤✨ #BachShitCray #MandisGettingMarried 📸 @vonjovey

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

…. just living our best lives poolside. #BachShitCray 📸 @vonjovey Swipe—>

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

    Issa outfit change💁🏽Fit: @lainarauma 😍✨ #BachShitcray

    A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

