VOGUE: Beyonce Reveals VERY Intimate Details About Marriage, Pregnancy Complications And More

Image via VOGUE/Tyler Mitchell

Beyoncé Covers VOGUE, Reveals Intimate Life Details

We recently reported that Beyoncé was the HNIC for the big-f***ing-deal that is the September issue of VOGUE magazine.

Today, we finally get a reveal of not only the cover, but Beyoncé also shares some VERY intimate details of her life including her marriage trouble, her extremely dangerous pregnancy, the way she wants to parent her children and SO much more.

To say that she’s being completely transparent is an gross understatement. Peep this quote about how hard her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi was on her body:

I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.

Yeah, she’s going in like THAT.

Oh, and just an FYI. In an effort to show women the importance of loving their natural bodies, Bey says that she refused wigs, hair extensions and used “very little” make-up for her photoshoot. Au naturale in this bih.

