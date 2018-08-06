VOGUE: Beyonce Reveals VERY Intimate Details About Marriage, Pregnancy Complications And More
Image via VOGUE/Tyler Mitchell
Beyoncé Covers VOGUE, Reveals Intimate Life Details
We recently reported that Beyoncé was the HNIC for the big-f***ing-deal that is the September issue of VOGUE magazine.
Today, we finally get a reveal of not only the cover, but Beyoncé also shares some VERY intimate details of her life including her marriage trouble, her extremely dangerous pregnancy, the way she wants to parent her children and SO much more.
To say that she’s being completely transparent is an gross understatement. Peep this quote about how hard her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi was on her body:
I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me. I am proud to have been a witness to his strength and evolution as a man, a best friend, and a father. I was in survival mode and did not grasp it all until months later. Today I have a connection to any parent who has been through such an experience. After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery. I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be. After six months, I started preparing for Coachella. I became vegan temporarily, gave up coffee, alcohol, and all fruit drinks. But I was patient with myself and enjoyed my fuller curves. My kids and husband did, too.
Yeah, she’s going in like THAT.
Oh, and just an FYI. In an effort to show women the importance of loving their natural bodies, Bey says that she refused wigs, hair extensions and used “very little” make-up for her photoshoot. Au naturale in this bih.
To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.
Beyoncé. Reps. Her. FUPA. She knows what a FUPA is! We can practically HEAR the Stanning from our office.
On the following page, Bey explains why she chose to work with 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.
Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like. That is why I wanted to work with this brilliant 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.
When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell. Clearly that has been proven a myth. Not only is an African American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first ever Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer.
On the following page, Beyoncé dicusses the history of toxic relationships in her family and how they have affected her life and ultimately, her marriage.
Image via Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust. Only when I saw that clearly was I able to resolve those conflicts in my own relationship. Connecting to the past and knowing our history makes us both bruised and beautiful.
I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. I had to process that revelation over time.
That’s a helluva thing to learn about your ancestry.
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
My mother taught me the importance not just of being seen but of seeing myself. As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways. It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling. They don’t have to be a certain type or fit into a specific category. They don’t have to be politically correct, as long as they’re authentic, respectful, compassionate, and empathetic. They can explore any religion, fall in love with any race, and love who they want to love.
I want the same things for my son. I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys.
We HIGHLY suggest you read Beyoncé’s piece in its entirety. It’s pretty deep and will likely bring her closer to your BeyHivin’ heart if you’re a fan.
Wow. Just wow.