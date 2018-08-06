Mona Makes Money Moves… Love & Hip-Hop NY Gets Huge Overhaul, Here’s The New (Rumored) Cast
Mona Scott Young Revamps Reality Show Cast For Season 9 Of “Love & Hip-Hop NY”
Our onset spies tell us that “Love & Hip-Hop NY” will be doing a major overhaul to their cast for Season 9 due to poor ratings and a bad reception to Season 8 storylines (fights, incomplete storylines, lack of dialogue and just plain ol’ snooze inducing plots.)
According to a BOSSIP source Mona did a mass firing of the majority of the cast… but the good news is some of your favorites will be back! Joe Budden and Cyn Santana will be a big focal point for the new season…
Kimbella is also back
Hit the flip to see which couple Mona is reportedly most excited to be adding to the Season 9 squad…
Maino and his girlfriend Maggie Carrie are reportedly a big part of Season 9 and we hear he got the big bag for joining the cast.
We’re looking forward to seeing this couple’s on camera chemistry too. Will you be watching?
Hit the flip for more on the returning cast and to find out who got cut.
According to BOSSIP sources only nine members from season 8 are returning! Yandy Smith, Jonathon Fernandez, Kiyanne, Jacquae, Anais, Ruben (Anais Husband), Rich Dollaz and Safaree are all back while Remy Ma will reportedly be scaling back her appearances some (similar to K. Michelle in Season 4) and y’all know Papoose will be involved as well.
So if y’all haven’t been paying close attention, that means that the following folks are gone baby gone:
1. Snoop
2. Dreamdoll
3. Mariahlynn
4. Brittaney Taylor
5. Bianca Bonnie
6. Lil Mo
7. Karl Dargan
8. Navarro Gray
9. DJ Self
10. James R
11. Ashley Diaz
12. Sophia Body
13. Grafh
14. Ayisha Diaz
15. JuJu (Although we hear JuJu will be making cameo appearances.)
All that said, Will You Be Watching?