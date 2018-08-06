Mona Makes Money Moves… Love & Hip-Hop NY Gets Huge Overhaul, Here’s The New (Rumored) Cast

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Joe Budden and Cyn Santana attend Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Mona Scott Young Revamps Reality Show Cast For Season 9 Of “Love & Hip-Hop NY”

Our onset spies tell us that “Love & Hip-Hop NY” will be doing a major overhaul to their cast for Season 9 due to poor ratings and a bad reception to Season 8 storylines (fights, incomplete storylines, lack of dialogue and just plain ol’ snooze inducing plots.)

According to a BOSSIP source Mona did a mass firing of the majority of the cast… but the good news is some of your favorites will be back! Joe Budden and Cyn Santana will be a big focal point for the new season…

Kimbella is also back

Hit the flip to see which couple Mona is reportedly most excited to be adding to the Season 9 squad…

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Recording artist Maino (L) and Maggie Carrie attend the Maino x Fila KOB'S Viewing Party at Alumni of NY on May 7, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Maino and his girlfriend Maggie Carrie are reportedly a big part of Season 9 and we hear he got the big bag for joining the cast.

I Don’t drink dark Liquor, who passed me this glass?? 😭😭😭

A post shared by The KOB (@mainohustlehard) on

We’re looking forward to seeing this couple’s on camera chemistry too. Will you be watching?

Hit the flip for more on the returning cast and to find out who got cut.

According to BOSSIP sources only nine members from season 8 are returning! Yandy Smith, Jonathon Fernandez, Kiyanne, Jacquae, Anais, Ruben (Anais Husband), Rich Dollaz and Safaree are all back while Remy Ma will reportedly be scaling back her appearances some (similar to K. Michelle in Season 4) and y’all know Papoose will be involved as well.

So if y’all haven’t been paying close attention, that means that the following folks are gone baby gone:

1. Snoop

2. Dreamdoll

3. Mariahlynn

4. Brittaney Taylor

5. Bianca Bonnie

6. Lil Mo

7. Karl Dargan

8. Navarro Gray

9. DJ Self

10. James R

11. Ashley Diaz

12. Sophia Body

13. Grafh

14. Ayisha Diaz

15. JuJu (Although we hear JuJu will be making cameo appearances.)

All that said, Will You Be Watching?

