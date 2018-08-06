Mona Makes Money Moves… Love & Hip-Hop NY Gets Huge Overhaul, Here’s The New (Rumored) Cast

Mona Scott Young Revamps Reality Show Cast For Season 9 Of “Love & Hip-Hop NY”

Our onset spies tell us that “Love & Hip-Hop NY” will be doing a major overhaul to their cast for Season 9 due to poor ratings and a bad reception to Season 8 storylines (fights, incomplete storylines, lack of dialogue and just plain ol’ snooze inducing plots.)

According to a BOSSIP source Mona did a mass firing of the majority of the cast… but the good news is some of your favorites will be back! Joe Budden and Cyn Santana will be a big focal point for the new season…

Kimbella is also back

