PSA: Michelle Obama Launches “When We All Vote” Initiative To Encourage People To Participate In Elections [Video]

Image via YouTube/When We All Vote

Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” Encourages Americans To Cast Ballots

Michelle Obama (and her band of socially-conscious celebrity co-chairs) have launched the “When We All Vote” non-profit initiative that encourages citizens to not only to vote, but know their rights as voters.

In a time when there is so much misinformation being spread, it’s vitally important that everyone know exactly what the laws are.

Joining Mrs. Obama are Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, all who are dedicated to getting this message out to their fellow Americans.

For more information on this program and to register to vote, click HERE.