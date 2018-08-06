Riot At Black Church After Pro-Trump Pastor Who Drives Rolls Royce Asks Congregation For $1K In Tithes! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage)
Pastor Wayne T. Jackson has got to be out of his damn mind to ask black folks for this kind of donation. The brother “Zeke” speaking to the news is right on the money, too!
The simple question is this… How does a pastor (with all the duties that go along with the actual practice in the bible) justify living in luxury while so many poor people are in need of financial help?