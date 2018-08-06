Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Becomes Just The Third Movie To Make $700M In The United States

Black Panther Makes $700M

Black Panther is shattering another record. The iconic Marvel movie has made an incredible feat by crossing the $700 million mark at the U.S. Box Office.

ShadowAndAct reports that it’s just the third film to do so, alongside Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($760.5 million) and Avatar ($936.7 million).

The site also adds that Avengers: Infinity War is unlikely to reach that mark, leaving Black Panther with this sole distinction.

This comes after Black Panther initially made the list of highest-grossing domestic films of all-time after reaching the $652.5 million and surpassing Jurassic World.

It’s currently still showing in some theaters and available on DVD. You buying?

WAKANDA FOREVER!