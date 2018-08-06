Are You Sure? Tyga Addresses Kardashian Jinx In LA Leakers Freestyle “N***as Know I Broke The Curse” [Video]

Image via Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Tyga Addresses Kardashian Curse In New LA Leakers Freestyle

Much to the chagrin of many hip-hop heads, Tyga is back rapping again. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend hit the LA Leakers show to spit some bars over YG’s “Big Bank”.

Right out the gate he addresses what we have all come to know as the “Kardashian Curse” that sends Black men who date the attention slorey sisters to a early professional demise.

Was that dope to you?