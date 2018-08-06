Congratulations! Russell Westbrook And Wife Nina Expecting Baby #2

Russell & Nina Westbrook Expecting Baby #2

An NBA athlete and his wife are expecting a baby just one year after welcoming a son. Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina are announcing that they’ve got their second bundle of joy on the way.

Nina broke the news herself via an Instagram post of their son Noah giving “big brother snuggles” to her belly.

The Westbrooks have been together since meeting while at UCLA playing for the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Congrats to the happy couple!