FUPA Frenzy: Here’s What Happened When Beyonce Spoke On Her Fluffy Post-Carter Twins Tummy

Lose your gut, for what???

Beyoncé Speaks On Body Positivity With VOGUE

Beyoncé knows you think she’s pregnant, and she’s got a message for you. As previously reported King Bey is covering VOGUE for an iconic issue with a detailed first-person interview about having an emergency C-section with Sir and Rumi, toxic relationships, and representation.

In one part in particular, however, she talked about accepting her body after giving birth to the twins. In that quote, she mentions having a “mommy pouch” and a “FUPA” that she’s in no rush to get rid of, which would explain the constant speculation that she’s pregnant.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my a** off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

The BeyHive is now STANNING over Beyonce’s body positive message and her use of the word FUPA altogether. In case you didn’t know, FUPA stands for “fat upper p**y area.”

Beyoncé likes her FUPA so guess who’s cancelling his gym membership! pic.twitter.com/1voIZpzQUI — #StrongBlackQueerLead💡 (@fonzfranc) August 6, 2018

That’s a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on pic.twitter.com/e52ccC8mCx — EVERYTHING IS LOVE OUT NOW (@beyceipts) August 6, 2018

So this should end any and all baby Carter #4 speculation. Right?

Right.

Not only that, this is an important message for women who recently welcomed children. Be like Bey, take your time.

