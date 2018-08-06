Bae Of The Day: #BlackInkCrewCHI’s Tatted-Up Assistant Bella Is A Naturally BANGIN’ Mama

Bae Of The Day: Bella Tatted

If you’ve been keeping up with this season of Black Ink Crew Chicago, you would know that 9Mag’s HNIC Ryan Henry has a new shop and a new assistant. Bella and Ryan got off on shakey terms when she stumbled in on her first day a little slizzard, but the young mother explained she had been going through a rough time. Well, we did some research and Bella is a natural beauty that takes care of business.

The Puerto Rico representer also has a bangin’ natural bawwwdy…

🌹 A post shared by Bella 🇵🇷 (@bellatatted) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

