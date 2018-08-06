Really??? Brooklyn Nail Techs Beat Down Grandma Refusing To Pay For Botched Brows [Video]

There’s a nail salon video circulating social media that is making a lot of noise because it’s downright wild. According to Facebook user Mimi, the original poster, the salon owner started to physically attack a family over a botched eye brow job. To clarify, the woman paid for the other service rendered, which included 3 manicures.

“So I’m at the nail salon and they f-cked up a lady eyebrow and she refused to pay then a fight broke outttt. Share this cause the cops decided to arrest the black people but not the Chinese people who ganged up on them.”

😳😳😳 Workers at Red Apple Nails in Brooklyn fought customers w/ broomsticks, dustpans and more after they allegedly refused to pay for a bad eyebrow job pic.twitter.com/kR1WaIOxXp — EBRO In The Morning (@EBROINTHEAM) August 6, 2018

To clarify on her page, Mimi said the cops had already showed up at the time of the brawl, which is why she didn’t jump in.

“Some of y’all asking why I didn’t help wellll it’s because the cops were there already all armed and sh-t and thats like 10 Asians with weapon. I’m not trying to die on my bday or go to jail on my bday.”

Crazy, right???? According to the NY Post, cops wound up arresting a salon worker and one of the patrons Friday night after the incident, though it’s unclear which one. Huiyue Zheng, 32, was charged with assault and weapon possession, according to police. She was later released on her own recognizance following a hearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court, cops said. The patron was released as well.

Folks on social media are going crazy right now, calling for the salon to get shut down.

Happy Red Apple nail salon in Brooklyn need to be shut tf down. Their Asian employees beat the shit out of a Black grandmother and her granddaughter and refused to let them go. All over $5 the girl didn't want to pay for messing up her brows after she paid for her mani/ped.

POC, look up the latest video of these racist beating on a grandmother. POC…DO NOT USE THIS NAIL SALON, THEY LIKE CALLING POC N$$$$$. PULL UP THE VIDEOS.

