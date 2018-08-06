Horsey Style: Naked Utility Worker In Oklahoma Popped For Pegging Pony In Pen

Image via Getty

Utility Worker In Oklahoma Arrested For Sex With Pony

Join Tinder, Bumble, Christian Mingle, ANYTHING, but don’t do this…

According to TulsaWorld a naked utility worker named Tyler Joseph Schlosser was arrested after he was spotted having sex with a miniature pony.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Multiple witnesses in the Inola area called 911 saying they saw a fully nude man engaged in “the nasty” with his little pony while. A separate witness saw Schlosser and began to recording the act prior to police arrival.

As if this story wasn’t already crazy enough. Schlosser blamed his kinky equestrian escapade on some “medicine” that he had been taking. Meth? Crack? H-ron? Who knows?

Ol’ boy was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and crimes against nature and was held on $50,000 bond.