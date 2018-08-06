So Sad: Snoop Dogg Confirms Death Of His Drummer Carlos McSwain
- By Bossip Staff
Snoop Dogg Confirms Carlos McSwain Death
Snoop Dogg is confirming the death of his longtime drummer. Carlos McSwain recently passed away by unknown circumstances and Snoop himself sent out condolences publicly on Instagram.
McSwain’s official Instagram page also confirmed his passing.
McSwain who was also a singer/songwriter and part of the 1500 or Nothin ensemble, is survived by a daughter.
He’s since been remembered by Daz Dillinger and Kelly Price.
Bossip sends condolences out to McSwain’s friends and family.