So Sad: Snoop Dogg Confirms Death Of His Drummer Carlos McSwain

Snoop Dogg Confirms Carlos McSwain Death

Snoop Dogg is confirming the death of his longtime drummer. Carlos McSwain recently passed away by unknown circumstances and Snoop himself sent out condolences publicly on Instagram.

Gone to soon 🌹💫✨ A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

McSwain’s official Instagram page also confirmed his passing.

McSwain who was also a singer/songwriter and part of the 1500 or Nothin ensemble, is survived by a daughter.

He’s since been remembered by Daz Dillinger and Kelly Price.

REST N PEACE @los4muziq THE GREATEST DRUMMER & HOMEY I KNOWW AINT NOBODY LIKE LOS 💙🙏🏾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 @ Long Beach, California https://t.co/NLYgEOi7Gx — DAZ DILLINGER (@DAZDILLINGER) August 5, 2018

Bossip sends condolences out to McSwain’s friends and family.