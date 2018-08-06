Sounds Like A Bad Idea: Nicki Minaj’s Mother Carol Maraj To Give Interview Defending Convicted Pedophile Son

Image via Chance Yeh/Getty Images

Carol Maraj To Give Interview Defending Pedophile Son

Nicki Minaj‘s mother is planning to do something that could go VERY left. Carol Maraj recently took to Twitter to make the following announcement:

Watch the Hip-Hop ‘Hood Report with Charles Fisher & the “Fitness Sheriff” as I share the SHOCKING NEWS the COURT DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW in a TELL ALL INTERVIEW about my son’s TRIAL on (8/8-11pm)(8/11-3pm) Channel 20 Optimum, Channel 37 Verizon. STREAM@http://patv.org/livestream — Carol Maraj (@CarolMarajinc) August 5, 2018

We don’t have any details on what Nicki’s momma is going to say, but considering the current climate, there isn’t a whole lot that she can say to make people see a convicted sexual predator like Jelani any differently than they already do.

On top of everything else, Nicki is trying to put out a new album and nothing about this situation is good for her promotion.

Will you be tuned in?