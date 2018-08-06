Sounds Like A Bad Idea: Nicki Minaj’s Mother Carol Maraj To Give Interview Defending Convicted Pedophile Son
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Chance Yeh/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj‘s mother is planning to do something that could go VERY left. Carol Maraj recently took to Twitter to make the following announcement:
We don’t have any details on what Nicki’s momma is going to say, but considering the current climate, there isn’t a whole lot that she can say to make people see a convicted sexual predator like Jelani any differently than they already do.
On top of everything else, Nicki is trying to put out a new album and nothing about this situation is good for her promotion.
Will you be tuned in?