Grass Is Greener: Is KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband Smashing THIS Former American Idol To Smithereens?

Really??? Michael Jamar, KeKe Wyatt’s Ex-Husband Seems To Be Secretly Seeing Former American Idol Star

Months ago we reported KeKe Wyatt’s marriage had been unfolding. Last September, the singer blasted her hubby for asking for a divorce. At the time, KeKe was 8 months pregnant and caring for a child stricken with cancer. Michael confirmed that he wanted the split, despite the bad timing.

“For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia,” said Michael in a statement. “I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband. I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior,” he added.

Now, KeKe’s estranged husband looks like he has moved on quietly. A certain American Idol star posted Michael Jamar as her “MCM”, and hinted that he’s wayyyyy more than a crush in the caption.

