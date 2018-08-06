Grass Is Greener: Is KeKe Wyatt’s Estranged Husband Smashing THIS Former American Idol To Smithereens?
Months ago we reported KeKe Wyatt’s marriage had been unfolding. Last September, the singer blasted her hubby for asking for a divorce. At the time, KeKe was 8 months pregnant and caring for a child stricken with cancer. Michael confirmed that he wanted the split, despite the bad timing.
“For over seven years I have been Keke’s husband, backbone, friend, confidant, and support system. I have loved, raised, supported, and cared for every child in our family (biological or not), including our son who is currently battling leukemia,” said Michael in a statement. “I will continue to be that person and do all of these things, but I will not be her husband. I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior,” he added.
Now, KeKe’s estranged husband looks like he has moved on quietly. A certain American Idol star posted Michael Jamar as her “MCM”, and hinted that he’s wayyyyy more than a crush in the caption.
Remember her??? It’s Paris Bennett.
Paris Bennett appeared on season five’s top 8 of American Idol, the same year Fantasia slayed the competition. Apparently, she and Michael have an undercover romance. She refers to him as her “unexpected blessing” on IG, using hashtags like #grassisgreener and #ifyouonlyknew. Interesting, right???