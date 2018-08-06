Bye Wig!!! NeNe Leakes Blasts A Messy Miserable Who Says She Looks ‘Unnatural’

BLOOOOOOP!

NeNe Leakes Blasts Fan In Instagram Comment

NeNe Leakes is always known to clap back at her fellow housewives and fans alike, and she’s once again going in. NeNe recently went head to head with a fan who told her she looked “unnatural.”

“I like you but I gotta be honest with you…you look fake…looking natural is the ultimate beauty,” said a fan.

That apparently spurned some shade from NeNe, who told the follower that she’s only striving to please herself. Oh, and her “hater” has a lot of chin fat.

Now that’s so nasty and so rude.

“Looking and feeling the way you want too is the ultimate goal! It’s about what makes me happy, not you boo!—-you have a lot of chin fat.”

If you think NeNe looks “unnatural”, it may be because she really is admittedly knifed up. Back in 2016 NeNe admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” to having a second nose job, but just for medical purposes.

“It was a real medical reason why I had to get it done again,” said NeNe. “My cartilage was growing in my nose and my tip was touching my lip when I smile. I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in.”

In 2010 NeNe admitted to PEOPLE magazine that she had several plastic surgeries in between RHOA seasons. NeNe admitted to a nose job, a breast reduction, a breast lift and liposuction around her waist.

Red, White and who? 😂 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

Either way, NeNe’s happy with her look.

Sundazssssss chill A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 5, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT

