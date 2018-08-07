It’s Never That Serious: Teenage Boy Attempts To Steal An Airplane To Catch Jay & Bey Performance

Young Fan Attempts Plane Theft To Catch OTR II Concert

The urgency is REAL for Jay & Bey fans. In some extreme cases…to the point of committing theft and risking death and disfigurement to make it to see their faves.

Such was the case for one Texarkana, Arkansas teenager (who we suspect might have a few issues on top of his extreme fanaticism). According to the Texarkana Gazette, 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott was so hype to catch the Carters On The Run in a nearby state, that he attempted to snatch an American eagle twin-engine jet to transport himself to the stadium.

Airport security personnel caught Zemarcius hopping a fence and board the plane at around 2:30 am on July 4th. When officers arrived on the scene, they pulled their weapons because they couldn’t see his hands in the aircraft. Fortunately, two officers recognized him from previous incidents and the situation deescalated.

Mind you, Zemarcuis doesn’t have any formal pilot training, or really any experience at all in the cockpit of an aircraft. Apparently, when asked, he told police that he assumed it was pretty much just “pushing buttons and pulling levers,” so he figured he’d get the swing of it pretty quickly.

Meanwhile…we’re not even sure he had actual tickets to the show, or if he was planning to just improvise once he got there if he happened to survive the flight…

SMH.

