LHHH: Here’s Why Twitter Turned On Princess After Her Maternity Melee With Moniece

Princess Love Messes Up

Oh, how quickly the internet turns. For the last two weeks, everyone had sympathy for Princess as she fought through the drama of the Norwoods. But this week she’s in the wrong. Princess showed up at a function with the explicit goal of starting drama with Moniece, who promptly tossed a chair at the pregnant star.

Ray J flipped out at Moniece but Twitter had other thoughts: maybe it’s Princess who put her baby in jeopardy by showing up in the first place. What do you think? Hit the flip to see the debate.